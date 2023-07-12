Angela Rayner says families being pushed to brink with soaring mortgages

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The truth is, rising bills, soaring mortgages and plummeting real wages are pushing more and more families to the brink. Those already struggling are being hit hardest by the Tory mortgage bombshell and rising food costs.” Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden highlighted further Government support, adding: “It may come as a surprise to (Ms Rayner) but balancing the books means more than working out how many millions to take from her union paymasters.”