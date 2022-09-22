Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Hollywood actress and UN humanitarian ambassador Angelina Jolie has made a surprise visit to one of the worst flood-hit areas in southern Pakistan, officials said, as the death toll from months-long deluges rose to 1,559. TV footage showed Jolie arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where floods since mid-June have killed 692 people, damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and left half a million people homeless.