Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest
Niall Carson
Arrests have been made after more than 300 people gathered at Stormont to demonstrate against coronavirus regulations. It comes as Northern Ireland is facing four weeks of tight restrictions on movement which the Executive approved to try to halt a dramatic increase in cases over recent weeks. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of which will cover the half-term break.