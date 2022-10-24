Arts Council announces £500,000 funding support for 73 rurally-based arts projects

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland has announced £500,000 National Lottery funding for 73 rurally-based community groups, arts organisations and local authorities across the region as part of the new Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP). REAP aims to provide an integrated approach to the needs of rural communities as they emerge from the global Covid-19 pandemic. The aim the programme is to tackle isolation and loneliness, and promote social inclusion and wellbeing through participation in the arts.