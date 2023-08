Ashton Kutcher has shared a video with his Twitter followers revealing his latest business venture. The video shows Kutcher telling his wife and former That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis his "really dumb idea" to host strangers in their holiday home in Santa Barbara, California, USA. The pair then revealed that they have listed their home on Airbnb for rent. The booking opened today, 16th August 2023, at 1.30 pm.