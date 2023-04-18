Aspiring young actors working on the new Cinemagic short film ‘So What If It rains’ tell NI politicians ‘all parties need to get their act together.’

Conlaoch Cunninham (15) and Chris Campbell (17) from Belfast have been working as actors on a film for the anniversary for the Good Friday Agreement, by Cinemagic. Conlaoch Cunninham (15) said: “I feel like it’s very unfair on everyone in Northern Ireland that has to suffer because of ignorance and selfishness and just plain greed.” Chris Campbell (17) agreed with Conlaoch. ‘So What If It Rains’, a short film produced by Cinemagic to mark 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Chris Campbell said: “I was just asking when the Good Friday Agreement was, so I don’t know a lot about it, but I got to learn about it.” Commenting on the anniversary of Good Friday Agreement, Conlaoch said: “What happened in the past, happened in the past and I think it’s best to move on but never forget, because it’s part of our history and part of our culture and the reason that we are standing here today.” Chris said: I think it is really important because it will help us grow and help us to be able to live normal and good lives and make Northern Ireland a great place again.”