At no stage did Sinn Fein threaten to withdraw support for policing – John Finucane MP

Summary: Sinn Fein MP John Finucane who has said that at no point did his party threaten to withdraw support for the PSNI during discussions with senior officers about the policing of a Troubles memorial event in 2021. It follows Sinn Fein MLA Gary Kelly saying he wanted to “set the record straight” following the latest controversy to hit Northern Ireland’s police force after a High Court judge ruled that a decision to discipline two junior officers was unlawful. The row has led some unionist politicians to call for the resignation of Chief Constable Simon Byrne. High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield said this week that the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.