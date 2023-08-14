Award winning Belfast designer aces interiors in Kim and Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel

Suzanne Garuda is a top interior designer who owns Garuda design in Belfast. Her latest big clients that she can talk about are Andy and Kim Murray, Suzanne and the Murray’s have completed the latest phase of the Hotel which is based in Dunblane in Scotland, where Andy is from. The hotel was “very tired and needed a total injection of love and design. So we worked very closely with Kim. She was very keen to put her stamp on the property.” Cromlix hotel is full of colour, nature and is very casual. Suzanne worked to bring nature inside, Suzanne said: “It’s totally different to what you would expect a country house hotel to be.” Suzanne is now working on phase two and three of the hotel, so there will be outdoor cabins and a new restaurant. Where functions can be held. This design was very important for Suzanne to get right as the hotel is ‘very close’ to Kim and Andy. Suzanne has worked on lots of projects, from the interiors in Grand Opera House to DIY SOS on BBC. For more information on Garuda design visit: www.garudadesign.com