Baby ‘vampire’ deer hand-reared by zookeepers before move to London Zoo

Must credit: Whipsnade Zoo. Four three-week-old ‘vampire’ deer who measured just 12cm at birth are being hand-reared by zookeepers at the UK’s largest conservation zoo – protecting an important population of the vulnerable species. Known as vampire deer due to their set of sharp ‘fangs’, the tiny Chinese water deer weighed just over 400g when they were born - the same as a can of soft drink - and are being cared for by zookeepers around the clock to protect them from passing predators. Keeper Gracie Gee said the small spotted fawns - which have giant ‘teddy bear’ ears to help them better hear approaching threats in the wild - have been thriving in the expert team’s care and will soon move between ZSL conservation zoos to their new home at London Zoo.