Ballymacward Primary School turns green to remember former pupil Diarmuid Frazer tragically killed in a rtc

Diarmuid Frazer tragically died in a road traffic collision in 2014. Pupils wear green, Diarmuid’s favourite colour, to keep his memory alive. This year is extra special as the pupils enjoy planting seeds, making bird feeders, creating vegetable patches and other outdoor activities. Diarmuid’s sister, Orlaith Frazer (P6), said: “Today is green day. I will be doing planting, making chalk murals and other fun things with the school.” Orlaith added: “Today, my brother is on my t-shirt because it’s in memory in him, as he tragically lost his life.”