Ballymoney road closed due to large ongoing fire

The Ballybogey Road in Co Antrim is currently closed in both directions due to an ongoing blaze at a large shed, which was reported shortly after 9.30am on Thursday morning. Four fire appliances are currently attending the incident. The road in Ballymoney is closed between the junctions of the Ballyrashane Road and the Old Town Road. Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised by police to seek an alternative route for their journey.