Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest single hike since 1989

Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row. The Bank’s base rate has risen to 3% from 2.25%, its biggest individual increase for 14 years, and decision-makers warned that more hikes are likely. The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s. Gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink for every quarter for two years, with growth only coming back in the middle of 2024.