Banks Building: £100m tourism project announced for Belfast city centre

Due to open in 2028, the £100 million elements new visitor attraction will be housed in the art deco former Bank of Ireland building, which has been acquired by Belfast City Council for the project, along with the surrounding 4,000 sq metre site. The listed building will be restored and the space around it developed for a new interactive visitor experience. It will also include a new state-of-the-art multi-screen cultural film centre and vibrant public spaces for events and ongoing programming.