Barnardo’s NI launches ‘One of the family’, an immersive experience that tells stories from foster and adoption families in Northern Ireland

‘One of the family’ is an immersive experience with Barnardo’s NI and Queen’s Sonic Arts Research Centre (SARC). Pedro Rebelo from SARC and Barnardo’s NI have created a VR experience that combines sound, 360º video and projection with foster families, to tell the real life foster and adoption stories from a first-person perspective. Gillian Cassidy, from Portaferry, has three birth children, one adopted child and currently in the process of adopting her foster daughter, is one of the participants. Gillian said: “We just opened our home and out hearts. You get so supported with Barnardo’s, they provide all the training that you could ever need, there is always someone on call 24 hours a day, they provide a salary so that you are able to work from home to do foster care.” If you are interested in fostering or adoption, you can pop into the exhibition, in The Crescent Arts Centre. If you would like more information, people from Barnardo’s will be available until Sunday 18 June. This experience is part of the Belfast Book Festival. Or you can visit: https://www.barnardos.org.uk/northern-ireland