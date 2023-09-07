Bartholomew Fair week-two kicks off with Follow Me Into

Bartholomew Fair launched 31 August and runs each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until 16 September. A hero event kicking off week two is Follow Me Into by imitating the dog, which is an incredible night time projection journey. Follow Me Into weaves a magical story through the City at night, as a child embarks on a quest across its landscape, encountering figures from the city’s past – each with a story to tell, each with a talent to pass on. The experience asks visitors to look up and around but also through and beyond, to connect the present with the past, and to imagine what the future might be, creating an extraordinary journey through the City’s forgotten streets and hidden squares The projections can be seen in any order and at any time, with all 6 locations within walking distance. The whole experience takes around two hours to complete, each projection resets every 3 – 5 minutes. Locations include New Street Square, St Bartholomew’s Hospital Museum, St Stephen Walbrook, St Botolph and Aldgate Square. A soft press launch is happening on 6 September with the public launch taking place on the 7th. Bartholomew Fair is part of the City of London Corporation’s Destination City programme, which sets out a vision for the Square Mile to become a world-leading leisure destination for UK and international visitors, workers, and residents to enjoy.