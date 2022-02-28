Belfast boxers ‘inspired’ by current and former millionaire Ukrainian boxers that are staying to fight alongside their people

Pictures of Vitali Klitschko have began recirculating as he prepares to take up arms (Image: instagram.com/vitaliyklitschko)

Boxers from Northern Ireland have been sharing their admiration for famous Ukrainian fighters that are risking their professional careers – and their lives – by taking up arms to fight against the Russian invasion of their country.

Current heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and former three-weight world champ, Vasyl Lomachenko, are joining ex-heavyweight superstars, the Klitschko brothers, in the battle against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna believes it’s “inspiring” to see his fellow pugilists stand up for what they believe in, despite the dangers it might bring.

"It just shows you how patriotic they are. They could leave Ukraine and set up somewhere else,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"They’re millionaires, so they could easily leave and have peace of mind elsewhere, but they’re staying there and fighting for their people and their country. It’s good to see.

"It’s inspiring. It’s nice to see these important, popular figures in Ukraine standing up and fighting alongside the working class people.

Vitali Klitschko, who has been the mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv since 2014, announced on Thursday that he was taking up arms to defend his country.

Photos taken of the heavyweight icon during 2021 have began recirculating again, which show him dressed in camouflage, complete with guns and hand grenades.

Read more Russia must be thrown out of the World Cup now: Jim Boyce

The pictures are from March last year show, when the 6ft 5in athlete and fellow district mayors made their the way to a shooting range in an army vehicle to participate in exercises that were standard in the Soviet Army, including hand grenade-throwing and persevering in a hole in the ground, under an approaching tank.

Vitali’s brother, fellow Hall of Fame boxer Wladimir Klitschko, also enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month in anticipation of the attack.

Usyk and Lomachenko, both still current fighters and famed worldwide for their impressive skills in the ring, have also confirmed that they are joining the fight.

McKenna added that he feels sporting sanctions recently placed on Russia have been slightly unfair.

"I think they’re taking it out on sports people somewhat, where that’s not their choice and they’re getting punished by something their president is doing. It is insane what Putin is doing though.

"I do also think it’s the only way to get the people of Russia to challenge Putin, by not allowing these fights, by not allowing the Champions League and so on."

The four governing organisations responsible for overseeing boxing across the globe - the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO – have announced in a joint statement that they won't sanction any such bouts in Russia.

UEFA also revealed that the Champions League final will no longer be held at Saint Petersburg.

Caoimhin Agyarko, also a pro fighter from Belfast, believes “it’s a tough one” as Russian athletes haven’t necessarily “done anything wrong”, but said “at the same time, some sort of action needs to be made, and some sort of pressure has to be put on Russia to stop this as soon as possible”.

Read more Russia ordered by FIFA to play in neutral countries with no fans, flag or anthem

"I think it’s the correct thing to do, and fair play to the boxers standing up and fighting.” the undefeated middleweight continued.

"They obviously have big beliefs. I have a lot of respect for the fighters that have done that. Personally, I don’t know if I would be that person that could do that. It’s a big decision you have to make, you’re putting your career on hold and obviously risking your life at the same time.”

He further made reference to Usyk, who defeated Britain’s Anthony Joshua back in September to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles.

Usyk was rumoured to have a rematch scheduled with the English heavyweight for this May, but it remains to be seen how his return to Ukraine will affect plans for the fight to go ahead, given that it had not been officially confirmed.

Former two-weight world champion and Tigers Bay native, Carl Frampton too took to Twitter to share his support for the Ukrainian fighters.

He shared a screenshot of a post by a group called Boxing Addicts, which reads: “Vitali Klitschko is a multi-millionaire. He has the wealth and profile to be anywhere in the world. He is currently armed with weapons waiting for Russia to attack as he aims to defend his country. This needs recognition of the highest order. What a man.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In an interview with the Associated Press (AP) on Sunday, after a gruelling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv.

"We can't do that, because all ways are blocked," he finally said.

"Right now we are encircled. To be honest, we don't have 100% control.

"We built this territorial defence in a short amount of time - but these are patriotic people."

He added: "Right now, the most important question is to defend our country."

Responding to a question about the city's capacity to replenish dwindling stocks of food and medicine, Mr Klitscho's view darkened, however.

"We are at the border of a humanitarian catastrophe," he said.

"Right now, we have electricity, right now we have water and heating in our houses. But the infrastructure is destroyed to deliver the food and medication."

Then, in the same breath, he rallied like the world heavyweight boxing champion he once was.

"That's why the message for everyone is: Support Ukraine together ... We are strong," he said.

"Every Ukrainian is proud to be independent, proud to be Ukrainian, and we are proud to have our own country."