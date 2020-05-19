Belfast custody unit makes secure block for Covid-19 prisoners

Northern Ireland’s specialist Covid-19 custody facility has detained more than 50 alleged offenders with coronavirus or its symptoms since the outbreak began. The sealed-off 10-cell block in Musgrave Street police station in Belfast has been in operation for two months. As of the start of this week, 53 people have been held there. Any arrested person in Northern Ireland who has coronavirus or is displaying symptoms of the virus is transported to the facility by adapted Covid-19 mobile response vehicles based at nearby Antrim Road station.