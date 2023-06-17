Belfast lollipop lady (93) awarded an BEM in King’s Honours list

A 93-year-old school crossing patrol officer in Northern Ireland who has been awarded the British Empire Medal has said she has no intention of retiring.

Veronica Hammersley said she was so shocked when she received the letter informing her of the honour that she originally thought it was a scam.

Mrs Hammersley, who has been helping children cross the road at Glengormley Integrated Primary School for 32 years, is recognised for her services to the community.