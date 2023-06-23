Belfast restaurant owners ‘gutted’ not to see Lizzo as singer ‘mad’ at missing famous spice bags

Lizzo performing at Belsonic on Thursday evening, when she was not powered on by a Belfast spice bag, much to her disappointment (Pic: Liam McBurney / RAZORPIX)

The owners of a Belfast restaurant singer Lizzo tried visiting have said they are “gutted to have missed her”.

The pop star uploaded a social media video on Friday to tell her tale of woe after missing out on trying one of the city’s famous culinary delights.

Ahead of her headline Belsonic gig on Thursday evening, she says she “stalked” Lasa in Common Market after hearing about its famous spice bag on social media... but she didn’t manage to get her hands on one.

"Belfast i'm mad at y'all" - Lizzo tells how she couldn't get spice bag ahead of Belfast concert after stalking restaurant for two days

Lasa Belfast currently operates from a stand in Common Market on the Dublin Road.

Videos of the ‘Filipino Fusion’ foodie spot went viral on TikTok thanks to a page called Inspiring Belfast, which highlights local eateries in the city.

"Belfast I’m mad at y'all,” Lizzo says in her own TikTok video.

"All I wanted was a spice bag, and I went to this place in Belfast, where I saw on TikTok that they had the best spice bags, and they were closed.”

She said she tried getting one both on Thursday and when she and her security pulled up to try again on Friday morning, they were told the owner had stepped out and wouldn’t be back until 4pm.

"Now I’m leaving Belfast after my show and I didn’t get my spice bag from the restaurant I’ve been stalking for the last two days. That’s all I wanted,” she said.

A spice bag consists of chips, salt and chili chicken, peppers, onions, spice mix and ‘Lasa’ curry on the side, explained Conor Brennan, who owns the eaterie along with his wife, Elizabeth Tubera Brennan.

He said that whilst the couple are “gutted” to have missed the global A-lister, they hope they “haven’t missed their big break” and welcomed Lizzo back again any time.

Alan Wallace, who runs the Inspiring Belfast page, has since posted a ‘duet’ showing his reaction to Lizzo’s revelation.

"I am so surprised and pleased that Lizzo actually saw my video, as are the owners at Lasa,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We are just so happy as well that the great local hospitality businesses of Belfast are being put on such a great world stage for people everywhere to see.”