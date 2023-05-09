Belfast superfan swaps harmonicas with Bruce Springsteen at Dublin concert
Aodhan Roberts
A Bruce Springsteen superfan from Belfast says his dream has come true after swapping harmonicas with Springsteen. Patrick McKillen (21) took a giant sign along to the RDS in Dublin on Sunday night. He had been left disappointed after failing to get the musician’s attention when he attended with his family and girlfriend on Friday. However a second attempt with a bigger sign quoting the lyrics of 'Promised Land' proved successful.