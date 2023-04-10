Belfast Telegraph take the glider from west to east Belfast and chat to passengers

Just five years ago there was no bus connecting the largely nationalist areas of the west to the largely unionist areas of the east, and go back 25 years and the process of getting on a bus into the city centre was akin to boarding a plane. Personal searches, bag searches and all before you were allowed to go downtown. For five years now a new freedom of movement around the city has been offered. Passenger Rhonda Smyth, from West belfast said: “I’ve been on and off the gliders since before 6am this morning,” she said as she moves between jobs. “I’ll get the last one about 8pm tonight.” Rhonda added: ““At the weekends I can take the grandchildren over to Stormont, over to get a bite to eat around Ballyhackamore.” Lynn Fox, from East belfast, is waiting to get on the glider at Ballyhackamore, she said: “Busses before could be hit and miss. It wasn’t simply a job of jumping on one and going to Dundonald or popping down to the Credit Union. I feel a lot safer on the Glider too,”