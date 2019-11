Bernardo Silva handed one-game ban for Mendy tweet BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/bernardo-silva-handed-onegame-ban-for-mendy-tweet-38689650.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38689669.ece/e4ce1/AUTOCROP/h342/3486918-1573664193607365_10.jpg

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva must serve a one-match ban over a tweet he sent about team-mate Benjamin Mendy. The Portuguese posted pictures of Mendy as a child alongside the mascot for Spanish confectionery firm Conguitos on September 22.