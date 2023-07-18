Bibby barge arrives in port after Government sees off challenge to asylum plans
An accommodation barge has belatedly arrived at the port where it will house 500 asylum seekers as the Government’s migration plans are poised to become law after ministers saw off fresh challenges by peers. Bibby Stockholm was pulled by a tug into Dorset’s Portland Port on Tuesday morning, with the proposals to use it to house migrants under Rishi Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” crossing the Channel a month behind schedule.