Biden and Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
Andy Wasley
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting on Monday since the US president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to “manage” differences between the superpowers. Mr Xi and Mr Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit of large economies, before they sat down for what was expected to be a conversation lasting several hours.