Blaze at Belfast's Bombardier Aerospace Plant

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bombardier Aerospace Plant in Belfast. The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the incident involved a factory unit and they received the first call about the incident at 8.45pm. At one stage there were six pumping appliances, one aerial appliance, a high volume pump with a total of 50 firefighters and supervisory officers engaged in firefighting operations to contain the fire. The NIFRS provided an update at around 11pm to say the incident was "under control".