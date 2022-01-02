Bloody Sunday victim's daughter reflects on pain 50 years later

Nearly 50 years after their mother was shot on Bloody Sunday, the family of Peggy Deery have said it feels like it happened “yesterday”. Mrs Deery would be the only woman shot on January 30 1972, when 13 civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers. Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later. The widow and mother of 14 children survived, but with debilitating injuries that left her with a permanent limp.