Bodycam: Police raid house and arrest £100 million fraud mastermind, Tejay Fletcher

Watch the arrest of Tejay Fletcher, the mastermind behind a £100 million online fraud shop. He was sentenced to over 13 years in jail for operating iSpoof.cc, a website that offered tools to criminals that allowed them to disguise phone calls so they appeared to be from a trusted organisation, such as a bank, so they could empty their targets’ accounts. Fletcher bought luxury items using the profits. His actions caused immense financial and emotional harm to victims, with one person losing £3 million. Credit: Metropolitan Police