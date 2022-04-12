Boris Johnson apologises for lockdown breach after fine

Boris Johnson has said he has paid a fixed penalty notice relating to a gathering in the Cabinet Room on his birthday on June 19 2020, and offered a “full apology”. Speaking to broadcasters from Chequers, the Prime Minister was asked if he would resign and said: “I have, of course, paid the FPN and I apologise once again for the mistake that I made. “And as I’ve said just now I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have, but also to tackle the problems that the country must face right now and to make sure that we get on with delivering for the people in this country. That is my priority.” Asked whether the fact he had broken his own laws meant that was not possible, he added: “I believe that it’s my job to get on and deliver for the people this country and that’s what I’m going to do.”