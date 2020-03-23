Boris Johnson: British public must stay at home

Boris Johnson has placed the UK on lockdown to tackle the coronavirus, threatening police fines for anyone who ignores new measures including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people. The Prime Minister detailed a short list of reasons why individuals can leave their homes as he ordered the immediate closure of all shops selling non-essentials items on Monday evening. He ordered people to only leave the house to shop for basic necessities “as infrequently as possible” and to perform one form of exercise a day.