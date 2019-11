Boris Johnson compares Brexit deal to microwave meal. BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/boris-johnson-compares-brexit-deal-to-microwave-meal--38668762.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38668765.ece/4b050/AUTOCROP/h342/3478081-1573076668081701_10.jpg

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared the Brexit deal to a microwave meal for the second time. Speaking during the launch of the Conservative Party's General Election campaign at the NEC in Birmingham, Mr Johnson said he would "whack" the Withdrawal Agreement Bill "in the microwave".