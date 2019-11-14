Boris Johnson sings The Wheels On The Bus during school visit
Boris Johnson has insisted the wheels are “staying very firmly on the bus” as his election campaign arrived in the South West during a visit to West Monkton Primary School. The Prime Minister sang songs, held Rosie the rabbit, failed in a Where’s Wally? search and corrected a pupil who shouted “boobies” when looking at a picture of the Incredible Hulk during a school visit. Labour, Liberal Democrat and climate change campaigners gathered outside the school near Taunton – some shouting for him to leave his post and others protesting against austerity and the Government’s approach to the environment.