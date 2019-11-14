Boris Johnson sings The Wheels On The Bus during school visit BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/boris-johnson-sings-the-wheels-on-the-bus-during-school-visit-38692565.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38692566.ece/55a33/AUTOCROP/h342/3487589-1573743149210305_10.jpg

Boris Johnson has insisted the wheels are “staying very firmly on the bus” as his election campaign arrived in the South West during a visit to West Monkton Primary School. The Prime Minister sang songs, held Rosie the rabbit, failed in a Where’s Wally? search and corrected a pupil who shouted “boobies” when looking at a picture of the Incredible Hulk during a school visit. Labour, Liberal Democrat and climate change campaigners gathered outside the school near Taunton – some shouting for him to leave his post and others protesting against austerity and the Government’s approach to the environment.