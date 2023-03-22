Boris Johnson suggested rule breaking should have been obvious to Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson suggested that if it should have been obvious to him that rules were being broken, it should also have been apparent to current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “If it was obvious to me that these events were contrary to the guidance and the rules, then it must have been equally obvious to dozens of others, including the most senior officials in the country, all of them – like me – responsible for drawing up the rules. “And it must have been obvious to others in the building including the current Prime Minister.”