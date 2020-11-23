Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter
PA Media
Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will look and feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But he warned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include January and February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the need for new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, with more areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime.