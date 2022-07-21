Brad Pitt reveals ‘paradoxical’ approach to filming latest movie

Brad Pitt has revealed the 'paradoxical' approach that was taken to filming his latest blockbuster. The Hollywood actor, who rose to fame starring in 12 Monkeys and later Mr And Mrs Smith, portrays the role of comical assassin Ladybug in new film Bullet Train. Speaking to the PA news agency at the UK screening of the film, Pitt, 58, explained the process of using humour while playing the role of a skilled but nonetheless burnt-out operative who is determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails.