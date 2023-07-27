British Gas owner Centrica sees supply arm profits soar on price cap boost

British Gas owner Centrica has revealed that earnings at its retail supplier business soared by nearly 900% as it was handed a price cap boost of around £500 million. The energy giant said underlying earnings at its gas and electricity supply arm leaped 889% to £969 million in the six months to June 30 from £98 million a year earlier. It said the result was buoyed as Ofgem’s price cap in the first half of the year – when customers saw their bills limited to £2,500 a year under the Energy Price Guarantee – allowed it to recoup losses seen a year earlier – to the tune of about £500 million.