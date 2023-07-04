British sporting stars share personal stories to celebrate NHS’s 75th birthday

Britain’s sporting heroes have come together to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS by sharing their personal stories of thanks for the “indispensable” institution. In a new film released for the 75th anniversary on Wednesday, athletes from Team GB, ParalympicsGB and Special Olympics GB expressed their gratitude for the work the NHS has done in supporting them throughout their lives and careers. Among the tributes are messages from sporting stars Sir Andy Murray, Jonnie Peacock and Sam Quek.