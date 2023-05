BT Group has said it will cut between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade as part of plans to slash costs and overhaul its workforce. The telecoms giant currently has around 130,000 employees but plans to reduce that number to less than 90,000 by the end of the 2020s, a spokesperson said. But it could see up to 55,000 roles cut over the five to seven-year period.