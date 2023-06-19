Bulletproof windows and doors used to protect top officials failed basic ballistics testing
Kirsten Elder
Crime Correspondent Allison Morris explains the security measures available to protect some senior police officers, politicians and judges - and how a Belfast Telegraph investigation identified failings. The bulletproof windows and doors used have failed basic ballistics testing. And the NI Office and H&J Martin, the company responsible for the lucrative contract, were aware of a potential issue as far back as 2019.