Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket becomes most valuable US space item sold at auction

The jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin on his historic first mission to the moon has become the most valuable American space artefact ever sold at auction, after fetching more than £2 million. The article was sold by Sotheby’s in New York on Tuesday as part of the most valuable single space exploration sale ever staged, which achieved a total of 8.2 million dollars (£6.8 million). Having sold for a total of 2,772,500 dollars (£2,303,254) it also makes the item the most valuable jacket ever sold at auction.