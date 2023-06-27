Cambridge University student becomes juggling world record holder

A unicycling Cambridge University student has become a juggling world record holder, having honed his skills with performance analysis software that he developed himself. Engineering PhD student James Cozens achieved a Guinness World Record for “most objects juggled while riding a unicycle” – jugging seven balls for 16.77 seconds at Cambridge’s Selwyn College on May 7. Participants must juggle for a minimum of 10 seconds for a successful attempt. The 23-year-old said that drawing on his academic background helped him to improve his juggling technique by developing his own performance analysis software to help jugglers. His software shows tracking, visualisation and simulation of “siteswap” routines – with siteswaps being sequences of numbers representing the relative duration of throws in a juggling pattern.