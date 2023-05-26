CCTV: Drunk motorcyclist tumbles off bike at McDonald’s drive-through

In an incident at a McDonald's drive-thru in Eastbourne, a motorcyclist was arrested and disqualified from driving. As he attempted to place an order at McDonald’s, he fell off his bike, catching the attention of vigilant staff members. Police were called and he was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody, where he registered a breath alcohol level of 76 microgrammes (mcg) per 100 millilitres (ml). This exceeded the legal limit of 35mcg per 100ml.