A woman who beat her friend to death with a claw hammer has been told she will spend at least 16 years in prison for the murder. Ludmila Poletelova, 61, was found dead at her home in Lodge Court, Limavady, in April 2021. Svetlana Svedova, 47, of College Court in the Co Londonderry town, pleaded guilty to the murder in December last year.