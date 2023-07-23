CCTV footage shows attack on US tourist as family launch fundraiser to travel to Ireland

Mr Termini (57), a musician from Buffalo in New York, was kicked and punched in the head multiple times during an unprovoked assault, just yards from Store Street garda station on Wednesday night.

The video shows the moment Mr Termini walks down Talbot Street past a group of seemingly teenage boys and girls and stops to circle back as if something has caught his attention.

Within five minutes of the attack starting, two gardai can be seen on CCTV coming around from Store Street Station and running up Talbot Street towards Connolly Station.

Gardaí believe three youths, all aged between 14 and 15, were involved in the attack and expect to make arrests over the incidents. They have been identified from the CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Termini was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a coma with life-altering injuries. His family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds in order to travel to Ireland and be by his side. So far, it has raised $41,701 (€37,455) of its $10,000 target.