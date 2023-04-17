CCTV: Moment homeowner fights off four car thieves in his driveway

CCTV captured the moment a homeowner in Connecticut, USA confronted four thieves trying to steal a car from his driveway. After a struggle, the four robbers fled when a woman said she was contacting the police. The incident occurred on Monday, April 10, 2023 at approximately 7:02 P.M on Valley View Drive. The homeowner was treated in hospital for his injuries. Rocky Hill Police Department have released the footage in an attempt to identify the suspects.