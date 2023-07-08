CCTV: Off-duty police officer disarms gunman

An off-duty police officer was getting food when he disarmed a suspected gunman moments after a shot was fired. CCTV footage from inside a shop in the West Midlands shows the moment Abdullah Bin Imad was about to get something to eat before he saw two men acting suspiciously. As he became increasingly wary of the pair’s behaviour, he went into a coffee shop to ring 999 and say he believed the pair had a gun. Seconds later, a shot rang out and Abdullah ran out of the shop and detained one of the men before recovering a firearm. The video shows Mr Bin Imad restraining the man and keeping the gun out of his reach until armed officers arrived at the scene minutes later. Credit: West Midlands Police