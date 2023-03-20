CCTV released of moment gunman robs former boxer Amir Khan

Footage showing the moment former world boxing champion Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint for his £70,000 diamond-encrusted watch has been shown in court. The 2004 Olympic silver medallist, 36, was targeted as he and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, left the Sahara Grill restaurant in Leyton, east London, on April 18 last year. Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how Khan was forced to hand over his bespoke rose gold diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch, worth between £60,000 to £70,000, by gunman Dante Campbell, 20. Campbell has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and possessing an imitation firearm, the jury heard.