CCTV shows man dropping murder weapon after killing 76-year-old

The moment a killer left his bloodied fingerprints on a railing after falling and dropping an axe he had used to kill 76-year-old Kwok Ping Chong was caught on CCTV.

The clip was key to convicting Oliver Doran, who was sentenced last week, of the brutal murder of an innocent man.

Earlier this week, violent criminal Doran, with an address at the Sophia housing complex in Cork Street, was sentenced to life in prison for the frenzied April 2021 murder at the nearby Robinson’s Court assisted living complex in Dublin 8.