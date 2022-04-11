CCTV shows moment device is detonated at Ballysillan ATM

Police have released new CCTV footage of an attempted theft and explosion at an ATM on the Ballysillan Road in North Belfast. It happened outside Brian’s Convenience Store on March 1, shortly after 1am, where suspicious activity was reported to police. When police arrived, the suspect device had detonated close to the ATM which had been “extensively damaged”, an officer said. Ammunition technical officers were sent to the scene. CCTV footage released ahead of Monday nights BBC Crime NI (10:40pm) shows a male approaching the ATM before tampering with it, going back and forth for several minutes.