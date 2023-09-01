CCTV shows motorbike crash into van before fireball in Dublin city

Gardaí are hunting the rider of a motorbike who fled after he smashed into a parked van, resulting in an explosion in Dublin city centre yesterday, August 30th. It is understood the motorcyclist crashed into the parked van near the junction of Gloucester Place and Seán McDermott Street Lower in the north inner city around 1.30pm, before making off on foot. The motorbike then caught fire while lying in the middle of the busy road in the largely residential area, with the van too catching fire and then exploding when its fuel tank caught flame.