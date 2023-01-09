CCTV: Two men sentenced for the manslaughter of Piotr Krowka

Today, Monday 9 January, at Belfast Crown Court, two men were sentenced for the manslaughter of Piotr Krowka. It was an unprovoked and violent attack, by Adrian Kozak and Caolon Johnston, which resulted in the death of Mr Krowka, who was aged 37 and living in Maghera. Detective Inspector Davis said: “Throughout this investigation, our officers worked closely with prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service. Evidence gathered, including forensic evidence and CCTV footage, led to a guilty plea from both defendants.” To read the full release, visit - https://www.psni.police.uk/latest-news/two-men-sentenced-manslaughter-piotr-krowka CCTV footage shows: - Before the attack: Piotr Krowka walking along Main Street in Maghera. He is followed by Adrian Kozak. - After the attack: Caolan Johnston and Adrian Kozak are seen walking away. They walk along Glen Road, towards the junction of Upper Main Street.